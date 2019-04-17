CARIFTA’s track and field competition may not get under way until Saturday, but Cayman’s swim team already has its first medals in the bag.

The island’s synchronised swimming team picked up some silverware in the Artistic Swimming Championships in Barbados.

Five synchronised swimmers competed against Barbados and Martinique in the emerging category and picked up seven medals.

The event is a prelude to the swim championships, which take place in Barbados over the weekend.

The logistics of hosting both swimming, which requires a 50-metre pool, and track and field in the same island often mean the two elements of the CARIFTA Games are hosted on separate islands.

So while Cayman’s athletes perform in front of their home crowd over the Easter weekend, the islands’ swimmers will be heading overseas to compete in the CARIFTA Aquatics Championship.

A 25-strong team of swimmers leaves for Barbados Thursday morning to compete in a range of events in the pool.

There are high hopes for the team. Cayman finished fifth in the medals table in Jamaica, snagging 34 medals in competitive swimming, four medals in artistic swimming and three more in open water.

Some of the island’s best young swimmers warmed up for the games with blistering performances at the island’s national youth championships in March.

Kyra Rabess, Raya Embury-Brown and Jake Alberga were among the standout performers at that event, setting new national age-group records, and all three are part of the team that heads to Barbados tomorrow.

The artistic swimmers, meanwhile, are already on their way back with a collection of medals.