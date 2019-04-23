Carey Olsen advises Marsh & McLennan on acquisition

A cross-jurisdictional Carey Olsen team has advised Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) on its acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc for US$5.6 billion in fully diluted equity value.

The acquisition, which was first announced in September 2018, has now completed and advances MMC’s market position in insurance and reinsurance brokerage, health and retirement. It also builds on the group’s efforts to expand in faster-growing geographies and market segments and invest in data and analytics.

Carey Olsen advised on the financial regulatory approvals required in connection with the acquisition in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Jersey and Guernsey.