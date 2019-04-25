New tennis pro starts at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club

The Cayman Islands Tennis Club has been hard at work in efforts to expand and grow its location and its services. With the addition of their new tennis pro, Duncan Mugabe, the club now has four pro coaches and a head pro.

Originally from Uganda, Mugabe has been Uganda’s number one tennis player, a top 100 global junior player and ranked in the top 5 African junior players. He has a career high ATP/ITF singles ranking of 659, and 721 for doubles.

President of the CITC Eva Jacques said, “We’re excited to have Mugabe on our team of tennis pros. He’s not only an excellent tennis player, but he also inspires young players to new heights. And that’s an important quality for us.”

Scott Kidd, head pro at the tennis club agrees. “We love the cultural diversity at CITC and we wanted to expand even further on that and Mugabe’s personality and career is motivation for all ages.”

Mugabe was awarded a scholarship by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), as one of the most promising athletes in Africa, captained his school tennis team and won the Wayne Ferreira National Championship in South Africa.

Mugabe said, “I’m happy to join the CITC, and I look forward to wonderful experiences in the Cayman Islands.”

Working in California, Mugabe previously developed young professionals in the Ranked Junior Program, designed for top players with a minimum USTA Norcal ranking of 100 in their respective age groups. He introduced children to tennis in the Future Slammers Program, which focussed on developing hand-eye coordination and developing the basic fundamentals for the game, and worked in a range of other children’s programmes designed to develop their game to high-level competition.

In his home country, Mugabe established a tennis programme for entry-level, beginner and intermediate players and aspiring junior professionals. He also initiated the Friday Tennis Challenge, a platform for regional professional and high-level amateur players to compete, as well as founding an adult fitness programme to provide all-round fitness exercises.

As a professional athlete, Mugabe has competed in ITF and ATP Professional Tours, the Commonwealth Games (2010), All Africa Games (2011 bronze medalist, 2015) and the Islamic Solidarity Games (2015, 2017), among others. He was awarded the Olympic Solidarity Scholarship for London 2012 and Rio 2016, which enabled Mugabe to greatly increase his access to competition.

Members and non-members of the Cayman Islands Tennis Club can book lessons with Mugabe by emailing [email protected]