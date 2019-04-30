BCQS promotes Steven Abbott

BCQS International announced the promotion of Steven Abbott to associate director, based in the Cayman Islands office.

“We are pleased to announce the promotion of Steven Abbott to associate director within our BCQS Cayman team,” said Managing Director Liam Day. “Steven has been an integral part of the BCQS family for close to fifteen years and has helped us sustain our growth over the years in both the local market, and internationally, with the projects he has worked on in the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Roatan. We are delighted to acknowledge Steven’s hard work and commitment to BCQS and also appreciate the mentoring of younger staff that he has undertaken in recent years.”

Harneys advises Greenland Holding on $200M bond issuance

Offshore law firm Harneys acted as British Virgin Islands legal counsel to issuer Lv’an Chuangxing Limited, and its onshore counsel Allen & Overy on the issuance of US$200 million 6.375% bonds due by 2020.

The bonds are to be listed on Chongwa Financial Asset Exchange in Macau.

Lv’an Chuangxing Limited is an indirect subsidiary of Greenland Holding Group Limited, a real estate focussed group company held by Shanghai SASAC.

The Harneys global transactional team were able to showcase their 24-hour service ability and worked expeditiously to ensure the deal closed on time. The transaction was completed within two and a half weeks.