Youths explore careers in finance

The fifth annual Cayman Finance Student Education & Work Experience Programme kicked off this month with the first of its in-school workshops, facilitated by financial services industry practitioners.

Over 40 high-achieving year 12 Caymanian students from high schools across the islands met the eligibility criteria and were accepted into the 2019 programme.

The students will participate in eight workshops across the last term of the academic year, led by industry experts providing detailed knowledge of the financial services industry. Students will receive a minimum of eight one-on-one mentorship sessions with a senior industry representative, as well as the opportunity to undertake a four-week internship with a Cayman Finance member firm.

The financial services industry already provides employment for about 4,000 Caymanians. Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott noted the continued success of the programme, which has been completed by approximately 250 students over the past four years.

“This programme continues to grow from strength to strength. Every year Cayman Finance firms look forward to providing pathways into the industry and helping develop future leaders,” he said.

“Our aim is to educate talented, young Caymanians about the various pathways into this vital industry and enlightening them about meaningful careers that are open to them to embark on sustainable careers that provide opportunity for upward mobility with the development of globally transferable skills.”

The programme is a public-private partnership between Cayman Finance; The Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands; and the Ministry of Financial Services and Home Affairs.

Minister of Financial Services and Home Affairs, Tara Rivers, said the programme was an important part of the Ministry’s outreach into the community.

“It has always been of critical importance to the Ministry to educate the youth of our islands on this very important industry and we are thrilled to see the continued success of this programme,” Rivers said.

The Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands praised Cayman Finance for its commitment to developing the youth of the islands. “The continued success of this programme in attracting industry leaders to not only facilitate workshops but to provide mentorship to these students, speaks volumes to the industry as a whole,” Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said.

“It is exciting to see the progress of the students as they take advantage of opportunities to build their career path throughout the programme.”