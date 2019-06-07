A man was sentenced to 20 months in prison Thursday for several Summary Court offences that occurred over more than two years.

Royce Leon Cornwall, represented by defence counsel John Furniss, was sentenced for eight separate incidents and four additional counts of failing to surrender to custody.

Perhaps the most serious offence, said Magistrate Grace Donalds, was a common assault on his ex-wife that left her with permanent damage to her left eye. Magistrate Donalds said that Cornwall’s former spouse had told probation officers that he can be “a really good person” when he’s sober.

Magistrate Donalds said Cornwall’s ex-wife was prepared to accept an apology he had made in court and that she hoped he would get the help he needs with alcohol abuse. “The court has a duty not only to protect your former spouse, but also the public in general,” said Magistrate Donalds.

Cornwall triggered a suspended sentence of nine months for previously adjudicated domestic violence issues, and Magistrate Donalds ordered that it be served consecutively with the new offences.

He was sentenced to six months for the 2017 common assault on his wife in which he punched her in the left eye, and another four months concurrent for a separate common assault that encompassed charges for threats to kill and causing fear or provocation of violence.

Cornwall was sentenced to a month in prison and disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for a year for a series of vehicular crimes that included driving without being licensed, driving without insurance, using a vehicle without a certificate of roadworthiness and misuse of a disabled person’s badge.

He was also sentenced to a month in prison for taking conch above the prescribed daily limit and taking a specimen from a protected area.

Cornwall was also sentenced for refusing to give his name and address, disorderly conduct, being drunk and disorderly, criminal trespass and multiple counts of failing to surrender to custody.

Magistrate Donalds said he would receive credit for five months he had served while on remand.