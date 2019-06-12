Tourism director receives Jerry Award

Director of Tourism Rosa Harris received the coveted Jerry Award from the Caribbean Tourism Organization at a gala ceremony in New York City on Thursday, 6 June, for her work in promoting tourism.

“Tourism and Hospitality is my passion and I have spent almost 20 years in the industry, starting as a summer intern and working my way up. It is a privilege to serve my country, the Cayman Islands, as the director of tourism,” she said in her acceptance speech.

She continued, “I work every day with the people of the Cayman Islands as my top priority. I consider myself to be a global citizen. I am deeply humbled to be one of the recipients of the 2019 CTO Jerry Award.”

Conceived in 1997 in memory of the late Jerry Magit, who represented the Allied Members on the Caribbean Tourism Organization board of directors, the award recognises an individual who has demonstrated a passion for the development of the region and has dedicated time, energy, financial, personal and professional resources to its development.