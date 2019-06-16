Economic Forum to debate tourism, labour and population issues

The Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce has announced its line-up of speakers and panellists for the 2019 Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum at the Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa on Wednesday, 19 June.

The forum, hosted in partnership with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, will feature presentations by industry leaders and government officials on key economic factors for Cayman’s business owners. Each presentation will be followed by a panel discussion, where the audience will be given the opportunity to ask the panellists questions.

Finance Minister Roy McTaggart will open the afternoon with an overview of the ‘state of the economy’ before Rosa Harris, director of the Department of Tourism, will give an update on Cayman’s tourism industry.

The new Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman strategy will be explained by WORC Director Sharon Roulstone, who will then, together with Dan Scott, chairman of the Education Council, and Stacy McAfee, president of UCCI, explore the implications of this strategy for Cayman’s current and future workforce.

“With this speaker line-up, we really hope to be able to discuss key issues and help our members plot out a sustainable course for their business’ future,” Chamber of Commerce President Chris Kirkconnell said.

To spark a frank conversation about the future population growth of Cayman, JC Calhoun of Coldwell Banker will paint a picture of what the economy and workforce will look like with Cayman at a population of 100,000, followed by a panel featuring Justin Howe, executive vice president of Real Estate Development and Operations for Decco, Dart Development; Paul Byles, economist and managing director of FTS; and Richard Hew, president and CEO of Caribbean Utilities Company.

“We are extremely pleased with the calibre of speakers and panellists that have come on board for this year’s forum,” Kirkconnell said. “They are sure to provide detail insights on Cayman’s future for our attendees.”

The Economic Forum is sponsored by DART, Cayman First, the Department of Tourism, Coldwell Banker and CUC.

The forum will run from 12:30pm to 6:30pm, on Wednesday, 19 June. Tickets are $50, including lunch and cocktail reception and available at www.caymanchamber.ky.