Police are investigating a fight at a home in West Bay in which a man was killed and two children and a woman injured after all four were stabbed on Sunday night.

Emergency services were dispatched to a residence in the Boatswain Bay area just after 10:30pm following a 9-1-1 call.

Police said it was reported that four people known to each other had been stabbed during an altercation.

The children and woman all had serious stab wounds and lacerations, police said.

A search was conducted and the fourth person, a man, was found unresponsive nearby with a stab wound to his chest.

The man, a 42-year-old-man from Jamaica residing in West Bay, was later pronounced dead.

The woman and two children were taken to hospital, where they remained Monday morning in serious condition, with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is under police investigation by George Town CID and anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 949-4222.