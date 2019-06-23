Extended hours for Elections Office

The Cayman Islands Elections Office is extending its office hours so people can verify their signatures on the cruise port petition.

According to a statement, starting Monday, office hours will run from 8:30am to 6:30pm Monday to Thursday, and 8:30am to 5pm Friday. On Saturday, 29 June, the office at Smith Road Centre will also be open from 10am to 3pm.

Officials encouraged people who signed the petition, and who will be travelling between now and early August, to come into the Elections Office and verify their signatures.

Dates for in-person district verifications will be announced this week.

Additionally, the deadline for voter registration for the 1 Oct. 2019 Official Register of Electors has been extended until 8pm on Tuesday, 2 July 2019, to accommodate the public holiday on 1 July. People seeking to register as electors may do so at Grand Cayman’s Elections Office.

For more information, Grand Cayman residents can call 949‑8047. Sister Islands residents can contact Registering Officer Ellen Lazzari at 948‑1707.