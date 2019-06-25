Torrential rain brings flooding

A heavy downpour Tuesday afternoon led to extensive flooding in parts of Grand Cayman.

At the Humane Society, as the shelter’s cat room and car park filled with water, the organisation issued an appeal over social media for people to come to the Humane Society to foster cats and dogs.

The National Roads Authority issued a statement late on Tuesday afternoon to tell road users it was “working hard to address issues caused by the inclement weather”.

“Together with private sector partners, the NRA is tackling the areas most affected, specifically those in the low-lying areas of Grand Cayman,” the authority stated.

Rainy weather conditions are expected up until Friday this week, with a 30-40% chance of showers forecast over the next three days by the National Weather Service, which said the weather is related to a weak pressure gradient across the Caribbean.