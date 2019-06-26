The developers behind a new project in the Grand Harbour area are aiming to create a “mini Camana Bay” after being granted planning permission last week.

Harbour Walk, which will feature shops, offices, a restaurant, café and apartments, will break ground next month on a two-year build.

Realtor Jeremy Hurst, one of the partners in the project, said it aimed to fill a niche in the growing Grand Harbour community.

“Harbour Walk is in many ways a mini Camana Bay in terms of quality and amenities and its mixed use nature,” he said.

“This destination location will be a very positive addition to the Grand Harbour area, bringing in amenities and services which aren’t currently available off of the Seven Mile Beach corridor.”

The development will also feature a rooftop jogging track, open-air gym and swimming pool, as well as a wine and tapas bar.

Hurst said reservations for the apartments were going well and the development team was working hard to ensure the right mix of tenants.

The developers appeared before the Central Planning Authority last week, and the project was approved with no public objections. A total of 26 retail and restaurant spaces are slated for the bottom floor, with 62 one- and two-bed apartments on the upper floors. The development also features space for eight offices.