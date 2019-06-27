Cayman fighters to face off against Trinidad and Tobago

Six fighters from the Cayman Islands National Amateur Boxing team will go up against some of Trinidad and Tobago’s best Saturday night in the first international boxing event in Cayman in two years.

Cayman National Coach Floyd Trumpet is a former professional boxer who fought in two world title matches and is the past national coach for Trinidad and Tobago. He said the exposure to other competitors is part of his plan for preparing his fighters for next year’s Olympic Trials.

“We have nine months,” he said, referring to the trials early next year, “and I’ve seen two or three people who, if they are dedicated enough, can possibly qualify for the Olympics”.

Trumpet took one boxer from Trinidad and Tobago to the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games in 2016. That fighter had only been boxing for one year before he qualified.

Knowing many of the Trinidad and Tobago athletes, Trumpet said he has been able to choose those who can evenly match the skills of his Caymanian boxers. He’s hoping the resulting fights will not only be good experience for his team, but good entertainment for fans.

“I want the community to realise there is boxing taking place and not just boxing, but good boxing,” he said.

Billed as the Elite Marble and Granite Fight Night #5, the six bouts on Saturday night’s card are evenly split between male and female fighters. Three of the Caymanians are making their debuts as amateur boxers.

Each, Trumpet said, has their own style.

“Every country has their own vibe,” he said, when it comes to fighting. “They have their own rhythm and their own movement. I like them to use their own natural rhythm and build around that. I teach them what should be done, and encourage them to explore the possibilities.

“If I’m training 10 boxers,” he added, “you’ll see 10 different styles”.

He said that, in the six months he’s been in Cayman, he’s been encouraged by what he has seen. When it comes to boxing, he said, he believes Cayman has significant potential.

“I think it’s huge,” he said. “Because we have a big expat community [to support the sport], I think we have the right location. All I need is some good boxers who want to go to a high level.”

Here is the lineup:

Alexander Smith (CAY) vs. Mike Inniss (TnT) – 57kg

Brandy Barnes (CAY) vs. Faith Ramnath (TnT) – 51kg

Eduardo Montalvo (CAY) vs. Blessings Waldropt (TnT) – 64kg

Hepseba Angel (CAY) vs. Kenisha Clarke (TnT) – 75kg

Jaden Eccleston (CAY) vs. Haquille Defreitas (TnT) – 91kg+

Leah Lajat (CAY) vs. Shawnelle Hamid (TnT) – 54kg

Saturday night’s event begins at 7pm. Tickets are $25 and are available online at eventpro.ky.