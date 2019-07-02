A group of Cayman models, from tots with attitude to poised young adults, traipsed down the runway Saturday night during the first InStyle fashion event at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

The models had plenty of support from parents and family, who made up much of the crowd, as they showed off ensembles created by both local and international designers amid bright lights and pounding electronic music.

The event, which aimed for the feel of a high-end show, akin to what might be seen in New York or Paris, also incorporated a fundraising element, raising money for the Alex Panton Foundation.

Organisers said they hope to create ongoing InStyle events to encourage and promote the arts, and particularly fashion design, in the Cayman Islands.