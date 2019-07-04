Elections Office verifies nearly 13% of petition names so far

Almost a week after beginning door-to-door checks, Elections Office staff have verified more than 700 signatures on the cruise port referendum petition, 12.9% of the total 5,438 names.

The Elections Office began its verification process last Friday, starting in North Side and East End, and as of Thursday, 702 names had been confirmed, the office stated in a press release.

The petition was submitted by members of Cruise Port Referendum Cayman to the Elections Office in May. Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell has stated that before the petition can be handed to Cabinet and before a people-initiated referendum can get under way, each signature needs to be verified.

According to the Elections Office on Thursday, the name checking continued in both of those districts throughout this week, and was also carried out in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

Officials said the door-to-door verification would start this weekend in Bodden Town West, Bodden Town East, Newlands, Savannah, West Bay North, West Bay Central, West Bay West and West Bay South.

People can also visit the Elections Office headquarters to verify their signatures on the petition. The office is open 8:30am to 6:30pm on Mondays to Thursdays; from 8:30am to 5pm on Fridays, and 10am to 3pm on Saturdays.

Elections Office staff members will also man verification booths this Saturday, 6 July, from 10 am to 3pm at Foster’s Food Fair at Countryside Shopping Village in Savannah and Foster’s Food Fair at the Republix Plaza in West Bay.

Individuals who have signed the cruise port referendum and are off island during this time can email [email protected] and they will be sent a verification form and asked to send copies of certain official identification documents, the Elections Office stated. “The district’s Registering Officer may contact the individual by phone to help confirm the identity of the individuals,” the press release noted.

Howell said, “I would like to thank Elections Office staff members for their assistance and petition signers for their support during this process. We really appreciate the kind cooperation our teams have been receiving from the persons whose signature need verifying, and we look forward to completing this process swiftly. The Elections Office will continue to inform the public on its progress as the process moves forward.”

The Elections Office is located on the second floor of Smith Road Centre in George Town, and may be contacted at 949-8047.