When Heather and Michael Halsey first built their family home on Canal Point Drive in 2007, it had a traditional English style with separate living spaces.

The home was the ideal place to raise their two young children, Ellen and Adam, now 14 and 12, respectively, but as the family evolved, so did their Cayman lifestyle and design tastes.

The canal-front home, which sits on a half-acre lot, underwent an extensive renovation in early 2018 over a nine-month period, transforming it into a four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom, 4,800-square-foot home.

To read more visit our sister publication Inside Out.