Native Plant of the Week with Joanne Mercille

Rocky Plains Dwarf Morning Glory

Rocky Plains Dwarf Morning Glory is a key stone plant.

On Little Cayman, it is the sole host plant for the endemic diminutive land snail on Little Cayman. It is also found on central Grand Cayman among pockets of decomposed leaf.

This medium airy mound will produce a profusion of small white flowers along erect branches that falls over resembling a bridal bouquet of ‘Baby’s Breath’ with its delicate white flowers.

Horticulture potential:

This elegant small bush has stiff branches that will create an 18-inch mound in height and width; this delicate little Dwarf Morning Glory will delight your pathways with a daily profusion of new inflorescences.

Its herbaceous growth habit lends itself to be a perfect garden edging plant material whether you are situated on the beach or you have a rich soil garden. It will thrive in a full sun to mostly sunny exposition and it will survive with minimal care or enjoy your pampering.

Species:

Evolvulus squamosus

Family:

Convolvulaceae

Height:

18 inches

Growth habit:

A mound of stiff branches with several daily white flowers

Flowers:

Small daily white flowers

Soil requirement:

Good loamy well drained soil

Light requirements:

Full sun but it will tolerate some shade

Environment tolerance:

Drought

Distribution:

Locally, it is found on Little Cayman, Cayman Brac and Grand Cayman. It was thought to be endemic to the Bahamas and occurs on all island groupings in the Bahamian Archipelago, as well as the Virgin Islands.

Bio

Joanne Mercille

Mercille has called Grand Cayman home since 1997 and she has a keen interest in local flora. She is curator for the National Trust Herbarium and has created an online database for public viewing of the physical herbarium. She is also webmaster for www.caymanflora.org and owns Caribbean Blooms – a native plant nursery (www.caribbeanblooms.ky).

She is an avid gardener and member of the Garden Club of

Grand Cayman.