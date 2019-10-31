Foster’s opens Camana Bay location

Foster’s opened its new 60,000 square foot supermarket in Camana Bay on 31 Oct. at 10:30am. The supermarket operator broke ground on what will be its largest location in May 2018.

In a press release, Foster’s announced the Camana Bay store will feature expanded grocery, dairy, frozen, health and beauty, meat, seafood and produce departments with a larger selection of vegan and vegetarian products. Customers will also be able to shop from bulk food tables featuring nearly 100 package-free food items.

In addition, the new store will have a floral department, pharmacy, money-transfer services and the Bay Market Café, a deli-style eatery with indoor and outdoor seating areas.

The first Foster’s opened at the airport location in December 1980.