Brackers walk to raise diabetes awareness

Around 25 people on Cayman Brac came together last week for a walkathon to raise awareness about diabetes during World Diabetes Day.

At Thursday’s walk, which was organised by Dhallchand Seeram, head pharmacist at Cayman Brac’s Faith Hospital, community members, dressed in blue T-shirts, gathered at the Cayman Brac Museum in Stake Bay to show their support in the fight against diabetes.

The walkathon was held in conjunction with the Brac Rotary, Lions, Faith Hospital, Cayman Islands Diabetes Association and local schools to raise awareness about the risks of diabetes and its increasing prevalence in the world among all age groups, especially among young people.

The annual World Diabetes Day is marked on 14 Nov. and the theme for this year was ‘Family and Diabetes’.

“All over the world, people are observing this day because people of all ages, sizes and races have diabetes,” said Seeram. “We are observing this day to help prevent that disease.”

Seeram said there is a high prevalence of diabetes in the Caribbean. He said he did not have figures, but thinks one in three people may remain undiagnosed.

As part of activities to mark World Diabetes Day, a health fair will be held at Faith Hospital grounds on Saturday, 23 Nov., with free health screenings, music, a raffle and food.