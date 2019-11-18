Elaine Young’s garden is more to her than a collection of plants.

It is a place of relaxation, reflection, and where she keeps her mind and body in tune. In fact, she refers to it as her gym, saying “gardening is like aerobics.”

The land where her home and garden sit was full of fruit trees when it was bought in 2003.

Hurricane Ivan soon laid waste to that, leaving the plot nearly empty. “We were left with one soursop tree,” Elaine laments.

She re-cultivated the land, planting around the parameters, before building the house in 2008, and since then her garden has been an ongoing project.

To read more visit our sister publication Inside Out.