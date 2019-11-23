Brac students can see clearly

Thirty-four students received free eye exams from the Lions Club of Cayman Brac on Friday, with only two young people reported to have potential eye problems.

Thirteen children were tested at Creek Primary, nine at Layman E Scott Senior High School and 12 at West End Primary School.

The test is part of the Lions Club of Grand Cayman’s Kids Sight Programme, which is aimed at detecting sight disorders at an early age in school children. The test is carried out in all schools across the Cayman Islands.

Using a Spot Vision Screener, the Lions test each student’s visual acuity, colour vision, depth perception, and near- and far-sightedness.

The screener is as easy to use as a point-and-shoot camera and can screen children from as early as 6 months old, said Lion Carl Solomon, who conducted the tests on the Brac. It takes less than one second to capture the data, and it immediately assesses the data and prints out a report.

Solomon carried out the tests on students from Years 1-7, with the help of Lions volunteers.

He said test information was passed on to principals at the schools, who in turn should provide parents with the relevant information from the tests.

“Eyes are pretty good on the Brac … we only had two failures out of all the students,” Solomon said.