Government will be bringing legislation early next year to give the Legislative Assembly full autonomy to run its own affairs, said Premier Alden McLaughlin.

McLaughlin, speaking with the Cayman Compass on Thursday, said the planned law will complement the UK’s proposed constitutional changes that legislators agreed to last week.

Contained in that package of changes was the renaming of the LA to the Parliament of the Cayman Islands, which the premier said will give the legislature the respected position it deserves.

He said the intention is to publish a bill which will finally make the legislature independent of the executive.

“I am hoping that we get that here in the first quarter of next year so these things again will work together to improve Cayman’s position on the role and stature of its legislature,” McLaughlin said.

From an administrative standpoint the legislature is actually controlled by the Governor’s Office and that responsibility has been devolved to the deputy governor, he added.

“The plan is to move that authority from the Governor’s Office and for the Legislative Assembly to become an autonomous body with its own administration separate and distinct from the executive,” McLaughlin explained.

He said what this means is the Speaker of the House will essentially be the controlling officer for the administration of the legislature and the Clerk of the House would be like the chief officer handling all of the administrative matters.

It is an issue House Speaker McKeeva Bush has raised on several occasions.

Added to that, the premier said, the aim is to create a board composed of elected members who will essentially make the key decisions concerning administration, budget proposals and other business related to the LA.