West Bay seniors celebrated

The adage that ‘a family that prays together stays together’ seems to apply to the West Bay community as it has been coming together in prayer for the last 40 years for its annual seniors’ party.

West Bay seniors were celebrated at the annual Christmas party, hosted by House Speaker McKeeva Bush and the West Bay West Enhancement Council and held at the Leo Ebanks Children’s Playground on Ebanks Road. The event is also a collaboration between Bush, West Bay Central MLA Captain Eugene Ebanks and West Bay South MLA Tara Rivers.

At the event, 17 community stalwarts were honoured for their contribution to developing various sectors of the Cayman Islands, from sports to commerce to tourism.

Bush told the Cayman Compass that the event was dear to his heart as it reminds him of the time he spent with his mother, who passed away two years ago, planning for the celebration.

“She never really did anything, but she was always there in the background to push me, saying ‘Make sure you do this, make sure you get this done.’ It is a time of different feelings for me. I really appreciate having my senior citizens here,” Bush said.

This year’s party was themed a traditional Cayman Christmas and featured prayers and carol singing.

It also featured a special Christmas skit from local entertainer Quincy Brown. Attendees were served a traditional Christmas meal complete with cassava cake.

Governor Martyn Roper and his wife Elisabeth also attended the event, along with George Town MLAs Kenneth Bryan, David Wight and Barbara Conolly.

“It is the togetherness of the community that I treasure and, even though we are split into four [constituencies] now, constituents from all over West Bay come together here,” Bush said.

Bush thanked all those who donated their time and made other contributions to ensure the event is a success.