Eco-friendly meets eclectic design at The Lodge, a social spot comprising three distinct rooms that flow into one casual, relaxed setting.

While The Tavern, The Barrel Room and The Eco Den Café incorporate the same eco-practices, each comes with its own character-filled theme.

Co-owners J.R. Cameron and Paul Lankford opened The Lodge in June 2018 in a bid to create something different in Grand Cayman for people to congregate socially. One of their main missions was to reduce single-use plastics, so everything in The Lodge is either plant-based or recyclable.

From cups and straws made of polylactic acid (a bio-based plastic made from renewable raw materials such as corn-based resin) to biodegradable take-out containers, J.R. and Paul are committed to helping the environment. Drinks are also served with pasta straws, while reusable glass straws are available for purchase.

