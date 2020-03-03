CDS partners with Universal Aviation

Cayman Dispatch Service has partnered with Universal Aviation, the FBO (fixed base operator) ground services division of Universal Weather and Aviation, to join its global network of more than 50 locations in 25 countries.

CDS, based at Owen Roberts International Airport, is a ground handling company that provides over and under-wing services to the main airlines with a team of more than 120 people.

As a Universal Aviation-certified member, CDS has passed Universal’s standards for ground-handling quality, training, safety, consistency, customer service, and regulatory compliance – including compliance with international law such as the Foreign and Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and UK Bribery Act. Adherence to these standards will be managed via recurrent training and regular audits, Universal Aviation said in a press release.

“We are very proud to bring the internationally recognised brand of Universal to the Cayman Islands,” said Jonathan Ebanks, deputy director at CDS. “We look forward to beginning our exciting work with Universal, the airport, and the Government of the Cayman Islands, to address the growing demand of business aviation in the country.”

Adolfo Aragon, senior vice president at Universal Aviation, said the Cayman Islands is experiencing record growth in travellers via airlines and business jets. “The addition of a new location in the Cayman Islands with a partner with a great track record in the country like CDS enhances our ability to provide our clients with a consistent level of service that meets the growing demand,” he said.

The addition of the Cayman Islands expands the Universal Aviation network to 20 locations in Latin America and the Caribbean. Universal Aviation also has 18 locations in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 17 locations in the Asia-Pacific region.