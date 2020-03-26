Chamber of Commerce: members should comply with lockdown

The Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce has called on its members to cooperate with the government’s mandate for businesses to comply with the extended curfew.

The more restrictive measures implemented Wednesday prohibit any movement outside the home for all but essential personnel, until 5am on Saturday, 28 March.

Woody Foster, president of the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce, said the safety of Cayman’s people was the biggest priority and appealed to the business community to do the right thing.

“This is an urgent appeal for cooperation and support,” Foster said. “It is absolutely critical the business community comply with Government’s mandate or we will face a similar fate as other countries with widespread community transmission of the COVID-19 virus.”

He said the Chamber understands “the harsh economic ramifications” businesses are facing. But in this unprecedented crisis, he said, the business community could play a significant role by supporting the measures put in place by the government to “keep the country safe”.

Foster said, “Together our community can contain the spread of COVID-19 but we must cooperate and support the curfew and the ongoing self-isolation of non-essential staff.”

The Chamber of Commerce asked all businesses to keep up to date on COVID-19 by sourcing information from trusted government, Chamber and media outlets only.

The Chamber expects to launch a dedicated COVID-19 website this week.