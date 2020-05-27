Centre for Business Development hosts webinar on financial risk management

The Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development will partner with Link International Group to host a webinar focussing on financial risk management on Thursday, 28 May, from 10am to noon.

COVID-19 has changed the way businesses operate and made financial risk management even more important and relevant, not only for a company’s success but also more so now for a business to continue, the centre said in a press release. The webinar will explore financial risks factors to consider during and after COVID-19.

Link International Group is a business support and development organisation, which also provides entrepreneur education and training workshops.

To join the webinar, register here.