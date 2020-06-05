Restaurant and bar regulations

The following rules issued by government apply to the operations of restaurants and bars outdoors.
Set up:
- Tables should be a minimum of 8 feet apart.
- Maximum group size is 6 individuals.
- Customers from different households must sit 6 feet apart.
- Customers from the same household can sit closer together.
- Social distancing must be maintained in restrooms and waiting areas.
- All seating must be removed from the bar area.
- No person shall be permitted to be seated or served at an indoor counter in a restaurant or bar.
Restaurant operations:
- All dining must be in an open-air establishment. No enclosed or air-conditioned dining allowed.
- All employees must wear masks/face covering.
- Sanitisation stations must be set up accordingly.
- Mingling or physical contact with others is prohibited.
- All employees must maintain social distancing of 6 feet from co-workers/guests.
- One time paper menus will be used, or no contact menu display boards..
- Shared condiments are not allowed on tables — all condiments must be single use.
- Bus staff must wear gloves and mask when handling used dishes and tables.
- Restaurant and bars shall operate no later than 9pm.
Customer management:
- Customers can only be served when seated at a table. No bar or standing service.
- Customers must use a mask/face covering at all times when not seated at their table.
- Mingling or physical contact with others is prohibited.
If you value our service, if you have turned to us in the past few days or weeks for verified, factual updates, if you have watched our live streaming of press conferences or sent an article to a friend... please consider a donation. Quality local journalism was at risk before the coronavirus crisis. It is now deeply threatened. Even a small amount can go a long way to sustaining our mission of informing the public. We need our readers’ financial support now more than ever.