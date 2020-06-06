‘Ride to Provide’ air bike marathon to raise money for charity

New fundraising initiatives are being announced almost weekly in order to help supplement the coffers of local charities that badly need the support.

The household of Unit 20, Triumph Village, George Town, is preparing to keep a stationary bike’s wheel moving consistently over 12 hours on Sunday, with the three riders taking turns between 6am and 6pm.

The aim is to raise donations to be given to Chef Anthony at Brussels Sprouts restaurant, who will in turn use them to create meals for the Acts of Random Kindness organisation. ARK will then distribute that food to the needy in the community.

“If you are able to donate any amount at all or would like to sponsor a few cents for every mile that we accomplish on the bike, please let us know by emailing [email protected] or WhatsApp 326-3016 to get details on how to donate,” said Angela Pretorius, one of the three participants.