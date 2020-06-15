Preaching, policing and politics during COVID crisis

Kim Evans thought he was finished with policing when he retired from the force in 2009, after a 23-year career that involved stints in almost every department.

As the serjeant-at-arms for the Legislative Assembly and pastor at the George Town Wesleyan Holiness Church, he has two major roles in his community.

But when the coronavirus crisis struck, he found himself compelled to rejoin his former colleagues on the front lines.

“I was sitting at home like a fish out of water,” he said.

“Knowing this situation was happening and my colleagues needed assistance, I had to get back out there.”

Evans, who started his career as a trainee police officer in 1986, before he had even graduated from high school, emailed the commissioner of police to offer his assistance.

Within a matter of days, he was sworn in as a special constable and was back on the beat.

Evans helped with curfew patrols and other COVID-related operations during the height of the crisis.

“It is like riding a bike,” he said. “You don’t forget how to do it.”

His day job didn’t stop completely, though. Evans helped facilitate the Legislative Assembly’s first-ever online session and continues to preach to his congregation over Zoom every Sunday. He even officiated a wedding and a funeral during the lockdown.

His role with the police is also not yet over. He said he plans to stay on as a special constable to assist where he is needed.

“The police service was good to me over my 23 years. They equipped me with a lot of skills and I just wanted to give back,” he said.