The family of the late Capt. Robert Michael Hamaty, OD, are deeply saddened to announce his passing on Saturday 13 June 2020.

A live stream of the funeral service will be available for viewing on Thursday 16 July 2020 from 10:00 am at any of the following links:

Special thanks to Health City staff, especially Dr. Archita Joshi-Bhatt, Dr. Romnesh DeSouza, Dr. Ravi Kishore, Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil, as well as Dr. Diane Hislop-Chestnut and staff, Dr. Sidney Ebanks, Dr. Mohanty, and Dr. Joseph Marzouca; Baptist Hospital and their staff, especially Dr. Joseph Ostroski and Dr. Spencer Kellogg; Jackson Memorial Hospital and their staff especially Dr. Stephen Mallon, Dr. Eugene Bauerlein, Gleidys Davalos and their entire transplant team; Dr. Luigi Meneghini and all the other wonderful doctors and medical staff who took such good care of him.

We also give special thanks to Patrica Anderson, Beverly Hamilton and Gina Howard who did so much for Robbie during his time of illness. We are truly blessed and thankful to all our dear family and friends.

In accordance with current COVID 19 pandemic and government restrictions on gatherings, attendance to the funeral will be by invitation only.

In lieu of lowers please donate to any of Robbie’s preferred charities:

