New head of police uniform operations appointed

Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks, who was previously in charge of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Services’ Special Operations, has been appointed to oversee the entire RCIPS Uniform Operations, following the departure of Superintendent Robert Graham.

Ebanks will be in charge of the Firearm Response Unit, K-9 Unit, Operational Support Unit, Air Operations Unit, Traffic and Roads Policing, Community Policing Department and Uniform Operations across the Cayman Islands.

Graham left Cayman for the UK last month, after serving for four years in charge of Uniform Services.

Ebanks has been with the RCIPS for more than 33 years and worked in several areas of uniform policing throughout his career, according to an RCIPS press release announcing his appointment.

“I believe that the RCIPS is a very professional police service, but we can get even better,” he said in the release. “The Cayman Islands is entitled to the best that we can offer and working with our communities we can accomplish this.”

He said he intended to work on various areas of policing, including traffic management, enforcement and education; assisting with the safety and efficiency of the roadways; increased community meetings in the various beats, including on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, to ensure that the needs and expectations of the members of the public are managed and an open line of communication between the public and the police is maintained and nurtured.

He added that he also intended to help increase the efficiency in service delivery and customer satisfaction provided by the uniformed services throughout the Cayman Islands.

“I have good support from both the officers I will manage and my Senior Command Team alike,” he added. “This position brings with it great responsibility and will undoubtedly have its challenges. However, being the Acting Superintendent in charge of other smaller departments within the RCIPS over the last three years has helped prepare me for this amalgamated role. I look forward to the challenge ahead and I intend to someday hand this position over as I strive to move up the ranks within the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.”

Commissioner of Police Derek Bryne said that throughout his years of service, Ebanks had played “a major part in our mission to continue making the Cayman Islands safer”.

He added, “With his new appointment to include our full Uniform Service under his remit, allows us to continue building on our relationship with the communities within the Cayman Islands. The decision to amalgamate the roles was made with careful consideration, and is a testament to the Senior Command Team’s confidence in him. I know he will do the Service and the Cayman Islands proud by excelling in this role.”

Prior to departing Cayman last month, Graham said in a statement, “As I leave my role as the Superintendent for Uniformed Operations and hand over the baton to A/Supt. Brad Ebanks, I feel sure the RCIPs will continue to go from strength to strength. In the meantime, may I say a sincere thank you to all, and despite the current challenges presented by COVID, I wish you a safe and enjoyable future and I will always remember the Cayman Islands, the wonderful community, and my many colleagues and friends. These islands will always hold a special place in my heart!”

During his tenure, Graham was involved in several major policing initiatives, including increased focus on Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, the Community Policing Department and the addition of civilian Community Safety Officers to the RCIPS.

An accomplished artist, Graham donated some of his art to humanitarian efforts within the Cayman Islands, for auctions and beautification.

Byrne said of Graham, “I thank him for his service to the RCIPS and the communities of the Cayman Islands, where his efforts and commitment made a real difference and brought the service forward, as it seeks to professionalize and become a modern, progressive, community-oriented policing service. A renowned international wildlife painter, I am sure he will paint a wonderful, colourful picture of the Cayman Islands when he returns home. On behalf of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, I wish him health and happiness into the future.”