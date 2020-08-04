Teens invited to apply for leadership programme

The YMCA of the Cayman Islands and Saxon Insurance have joined forces to offer a leadership programme for teenagers this month.

The ‘Teen Lead On’ programme will cater to 15 teenagers, ages 13 to 17, and will take place 17-21 Aug. It comprises a variety of workshops and seminars, as well as access to the Ropes Challenge Course and other adventure-based elements to provide the teenagers with specialty leadership training, the organisers said.

“Teens will also be provided with ongoing volunteer opportunities that both serve the community and further develop their leadership competencies. In an effort to remove financial barriers, participation fees will be covered in full by Saxon,” a press release from the YMCA and Saxon stated.

The organisers are inviting any teenagers who are interested in taking part to fill out a short, written application and go through an interview process to be considered for the course. Applications must be received by Friday, 7 Aug.

Those who successfully complete the programme will receive an official YMCA Leadership Certificate.

Participants also will be provided with opportunities to volunteer within YMCA programmes, with an expectation that they serve a minimum of 40 hours within six months of programme completion. Volunteer opportunities include after-school, day camp, sports, ropes course and swim lessons, the YMCA said.

“The Y is pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to teens this summer through our partnership with Saxon whose passion for, and commitment to education and youth align with the Y’s mission. The over-arching goal of the Teen Lead On programme is to develop and strengthen the leadership skills of participating teens using the experiential learning model,” Gillian Smith, executive director of the YMCA Cayman Islands, said in the release.

She added, “Globally, the Y has a rich history of leadership development programming. Our focus on social, emotional and cognitive youth development helps youth and teens learn, grow, and thrive. We believe that this course will have a lasting impact and benefit for the youth who complete it, and we thank Saxon for this generous grant.”

Crystal Gomez, Saxon’s marketing manager, said in the release, “At Saxon we take pride in our continued involvement in programmes that focus around youth development, so it was only natural to partner up with the YMCA and the Teen Lead On Summer Programme. Having already launched the Saxon Investment Club and Driver’s Ed to teens across the Cayman Islands we fully support any programme that focuses on leadership and development to the future leaders of Cayman.

For more information or to apply to join the Teen Lead On programme, visit http://www.ymcacayman.ky/programmes/teens. Further information can also be obtained by emailing [email protected] or calling 926-9622.