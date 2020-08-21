DEH gets new trucks, unveils new logo

The Department of Environmental Health has received the final four of 11 new trucks, which is expected to help bolster its current fleet.

Speaking to the Government Information Services on Wednesday, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said the new trucks will help to increase the department’s efficiency.

“You can expect more efficiency at this time now that we have the new garbage trucks,” said Seymour. “We are deeming to try to up our collections more than once per week.”

The new addition of trucks consists of five rear-end loaders, two front-end loaders, two roll-on roll-offs, one grapple, and one side loader.

Seymour said, along with the new trucks, the department was also looking to increase its staff and save older equipment.

“What we realise nowadays is that as soon as we pick up on Friday, by Sunday people’s garbage are mounted up again, and people would swear that they didn’t pick up this weekend,” he said.

Seymour said that while the plan is to have most of the collected garbage incinerated in a waste-to-energy facility, such an option was at least two years away. He said, until then, the new trucks would help to increase the number of residential pick-up days.

“We still want to, at least for the period of the [next] two years, try to have more efficiency in pick-ups [so] that as much garbage is not left around for flies and pets to ravage through,” said Seymour.

DEH director Richards Simms also unveiled a new logo for the department while the new trucks were being presented.

“We are really proud to unveil our new logo in addition to our new trucks,” said Simms. “Before we release them on the road, we want to make sure they have on our new logos which denotes our brilliance, our bright sunshine, and our clean environment.”

The new trucks are expected to be placed into rotation next week.