Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district; they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases. A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Well, I be go ta church. What it means: I can’t believe this. This is completely beyond all comprehension. Example: “Well I be go ta church. Dem two ol’ women actually agreein’ on tings fa once.”