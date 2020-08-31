Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district; they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases. A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.
Gah (g’ah) Verb – 1. to have. 2. going to. 3. have to. 4. to cause to, as by command or invitation. 5. to show or exhibit in action or words. Eg. “If you doon’ do it, I gah have ta do it.”
If you value our service, if you have turned to us in the past few days or weeks for verified, factual updates, if you have watched our live streaming of press conferences or sent an article to a friend... please consider a donation. Quality local journalism was at risk before the coronavirus crisis. It is now deeply threatened. Even a small amount can go a long way to sustaining our mission of informing the public. We need our readers’ financial support now more than ever.