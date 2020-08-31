Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district; they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases. A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Gah (g’ah) Verb – 1. to have. 2. going to. 3. have to. 4. to cause to, as by command or invitation. 5. to show or exhibit in action or words. Eg. “If you doon’ do it, I gah have ta do it.”