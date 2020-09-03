Business in brief

Three Caymanians admitted as attorneys with Maples

Three Caymanians have completed their articles of clerkship with Maples and Calder, Maples Group’s law firm, and were recently admitted as attorneys-at-law.

Justice Robin McMillan admitted Lucy Day and Hailee Robinson on 29 June and 2 July, respectively. Juliana Wood was admitted by Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale on 16 July. Their admissions were moved by the firm’s dispute resolution & insolvency partners Colin McKie QC, Caroline Moran and James Eldridge.

Due to physical-distancing guidelines at this time, the court permitted the admissions to be streamed remotely so that family, friends and colleagues could join the occasion, Maples said in a press release.

Following their admission, Day and Wood joined the firm’s funds and investment management practice, and Robinson joined the finance practice, as associates.

Cartan adds senior financial consultant

Cartan Group has hired Tracey Walker as a senior financial consultant. Walker will be responsible for establishing and implementing functional financial processes and will advise clients on how to apply modern technologies to corporate financial management.

“We are thrilled to have Tracey on board, she offers a fresh perspective and approach on local relationship development,’’ said Brian Tang, managing member of Cartan Group, in a press release. “Tracey brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in banking and financial technology and will be an outstanding addition to our team.”

Walker has more than 20 years of offshore finance experience. As the former head of treasury at Cayman National, she was responsible for managing the bank’s liquid assets, liabilities and investment decisions. Walker was also responsible for the bank’s foreign exchange and currency risk management.

Harneys advises Xpeng Motors on US$1.5 billion IPO

Harneys acted as Cayman Islands counsel to Xpeng Motors in the electric-vehicle manufacturer’s pre-IPO series financing and US$1.5 billion listing on the New York Stock Exchange on 26 Aug.

Xpeng Motors, headquartered in Guangzhou, is one of China’s largest electric-vehicle manufacturers.

The company has two smart cars on the market and is looking to intensify competition in the industry, according to a press release.

Harneys’ associated corporate and fiduciary services arm, Harneys Fiduciary, also assisted with the transaction. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP provided US legal counsel.