Looking back in time

George Town harbour front

This image gives a glimpse of Harbour Drive in August 1984. The seats and tables on the left have since been removed to make space for taxis and buses to pull over when the cruise ships are anchored.

In the background, you’ll see Viking Gallery and the Church of God where Bayshore Mall is now located.

