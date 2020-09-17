Governor helps Thelma Range celebrate 100th birthday

North Sider Thelma Range, who celebrated her 100th birthday earlier this month, received a visit from Governor Martyn Roper and his wife Elisabeth this week to mark the milestone.

The governor presented the centenarian with flowers and a letter from him on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a press release, the governor stated, “I have been honoured to meet a number of people over the last two years who have celebrated their 100th year. This week, Lissie and I were fortunate to share in the celebrations with Mrs. Range in North Side, whom we have had the pleasure of getting to know previously.

“A wonderful lady who recounted her stories of her late husband who was a highly respected seaman and of her career as a teacher in North Side and West Bay.”

How to arrange birthday wishes from the queen

In the release, the governor explained how people nearing their full century can request an official birthday greeting from the queen.

He said all British Overseas Territories citizens are eligible to apply for a birthday letter from the queen to mark their 100th birthdays.

“It is a simple application process and I would encourage family members to apply – reaching your 100th birthday is a fantastic achievement which should be celebrated,” he said.

Applications can be made to the following website: https://www.gov.uk/get-birthday-anniversary-message-from-queen up to five weeks before the birthday and up to six months after for a belated birthday message.

Birthday wishes from the queen can also be requested for 105th birthdays, as well as 60th, 65th and 70th wedding anniversaries, and for each year following a 70th anniversary.