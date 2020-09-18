‘Unauthorised’ arrival allowed to stay

Customs and Border Control on Friday reversed a decision to deport a passenger who arrived in Cayman without proper authorisation.

At Friday’s COVID-19 press briefing, Premier Alden McLaughlin said one of the 95 passengers on board Thursday’s British Airways flight from London had not received authorisation through Travel Time to enter Cayman.

All people arriving into Cayman need to be cleared by Travel Time to do so.

McLaughlin said the passenger had been quarantined overnight and would be sent back to the UK on the BA return flight on Friday evening.

However, a few hours after the press conference, Customs and Border Control issued a statement saying the passenger would not be leaving after all.

The department, in its statement, confirmed that British Airways had allowed the passenger to board Thursday’s flight without the proper Travel Time documentation.

When the passenger arrived at Owen Roberts International Airport, preliminary vetting by border control staff indicated the passenger was a visitor, the statement said. The Cayman Islands borders are currently closed to visitors, with only returning Caymanians, permanent residents and work-permit holders allowed to enter.

The passenger was taken aside at the airport and placed in isolation overnight, while the matter was investigated, the CBC said.

“Late this afternoon the outcome of those investigations confirmed that the passenger is a dependent of a permanent resident in the Cayman Islands and permission to remain on Island was reinstated prior to the planned departure of British Airways this evening,” the department said in the statement.

The passenger is now in a mandatory isolation facility and will remain there until the completion of the quarantine period, border control officials said.