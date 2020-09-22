Culture at the Cinema: ‘Present Laughter’

If you’ve not yet attended a screening of Culture at the Cinema in Camana Bay, you’re missing out.

Thanks to the beauty of technology, patrons sitting in a cinema can feel transported to theatres in London, as live recordings of award-winning shows are presented on the big screen.

Every month, Camana Bay Cinema features a different production. This Saturday, audiences are treated to the incredibly talented Andrew Scott (‘Sherlock Holmes’, ‘Fleabag’) in Noël Coward’s ‘Present Laughter’.

Matthew Warchus directs this provocative comedy, captured live from The Old Vic.

Synopsis

As he prepares to embark on an overseas tour, star actor Garry Essendine’s colourful life is in danger of spiralling out of control. Engulfed by an escalating identity crisis as his many and various relationships compete for his attention, Garry’s few remaining days at home are a chaotic whirlwind of love, sex, panic and soul-searching.

‘Present Laughter’ is a giddy and surprisingly modern reflection on fame, desire and loneliness.

Reviews

“Andrew Scott’s revelatory performance shows why Noël Coward is hailed a genius.” – Telegraph

“A treat of a production: a timely depiction of the hollow nature of fame.” – Financial Times

“Andrew Scott is wondrous in this revelatory refresh of Noël Coward’s classic comedy.” – Time Out

‘Present Laughter’ screens this Saturday only at Camana Bay Cinema. Doors open at 7pm with the show starting at 8pm. Tickets are $40 and include a glass of bubbly. Only 18 and older will be admitted. For information on upcoming productions, visit www.bigscreen.ky.