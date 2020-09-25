Wind of Hope donates $2,000 to food bank

Charity Wind of Hope has donated $2,000 to the Cayman Food Bank.

President and founder Paul Williams said Wind of Hope had planned to organise its annual 5K run/walk this year, but the COVID-19 restrictions curtailed that. Nonetheless, the charity raised $2,000, which it recently handed over to the food bank.

In the past, beneficiaries of the charity’s donations have been The Pines Retirement Home, the Cayman Islands Red Cross and the National Council for Voluntary Organisations.