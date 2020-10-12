Business in brief

Williams² appointed exclusive broker for Kailani

Cayman-based luxury real estate company Williams² has been appointed exclusive brokerage agent for boutique hotel Kailani, being built in partnership by NCB Group and the Curio Collection by Hilton.

Kailani has six full-time residences, as well as 74 studios, two-bedroom condos and suites and three-bedroom villas and penthouses for sale.

The properties are part of a rental pool fully operated by Curio Collection by Hilton.

Work on the hotel began in October 2019 and the official grand opening is scheduled for June 2022.

Carey Olsen retains offshore law firm of the year title

Carey Olsen has been named Offshore Firm of the Year for the second successive year at the Chambers High Net Worth Awards.

Winners of the private wealth awards were announced during a virtual ceremony.

Carey Olsen has 50 partners and associates providing advice on the laws of Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey to local and international clients and their advisers.

Kobre & Kim adds disputes and insolvency partner

Kobre & Kim has announced the addition of offshore disputes and insolvency lawyer Timothy Haynes as partner in Hong Kong.

Haynes, who joins from Walkers, where he led the insolvency and dispute resolution group, will build upon the firm’s offshore capabilities in Asia-Pacific to meet the growing demand of high-net-worth individuals and companies in the region, the law firm said.

He has experience both advising on and litigating high-value, cross-border management, shareholder, commercial insolvency and corporate restructuring disputes, often with a nexus of Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands.