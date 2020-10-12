Woman to be airlifted to Grand Cayman after Brac collision

A woman was set to be airlifted from Cayman Brac to Grand Cayman Monday morning after she was struck by a vehicle, according to police officers on the scene.

The woman was attempting to cross the street near the West End Post Office when she was struck by a blue van, police told the Cayman Compass. One lane on West Side Road was cordoned off near the crash scene. Officers said the woman was being stabilised before being flown to Grand Cayman.

The incident happened around 8am. No arrests were made and investigations continue.

– Reshma Ragoonath contributed to this report.