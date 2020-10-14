Scholars and Latinos each won over the weekend to stay perfect through three rounds of the Cayman Islands Football Association Premier League.

Scholars’ Jonah Ebanks scored four goals to lead his club to a 6-0 win over last-place Roma Saturday at Ed Bush Field. Jorel Bellafonte and Terrence Thomas each added goals for Scholars, which leads the league with 16 goals through three weeks. That’s 10 more goals than Latinos, which boasts the league’s second-highest scoring total.

Ebanks leads all Premier League scorers with eight goals, while Latinos’ Raul Rodriguez and Academy’s Romario Dixon each have three.

Latinos, meanwhile, knocked off defending league champion Bodden Town in a game that was scoreless until Raul Garcia Rodriguez hit the game winner in the 84th minute.

Women’s Premier League

Sunset remains the only perfect team in the CIFA Women’s Premier League after blanking Scholars 2-0. Chloe Bentick tallied her league-leading fifth goal in the match.

Men’s First Division

Scholars B team, Alliance and Roma’s B team each have six points to sit atop the CIFA Men’s First Division table.