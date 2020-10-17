Welcome message Hon. Dwayne Seymour, Minister for Health, Environment, Culture & Housing

It is my pleasure to welcome you to the 11th annual Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference.

This event has been a permanent fixture on many people’s annual calendars for the past 10 years and I am so pleased that we were able to find a way to ensure the event goes ahead this year, despite the challenges we as a country are facing.

This one-day virtual event will be just as thought-provoking and beneficial as previous years, but with an added layer of safety and security for those who may have concerns about large gatherings.

This year’s theme, ‘Re-Envisioning Life in a Pandemic’, speaks to the ordeal we have faced as

a country because of the COVID-19 global pandemic. It highlights our collective faith as well as our concerns, our unity of purpose and our strength of resolve as a Government and a people in fighting this unseen plague.

Then it connects our experience with the future – what life will look like post-COVID-19; how healthcare services will adapt or transform to meet the needs of all types of patients; working through a pandemic; preparation for possible future pandemics; and caring for our mental health during what has been a traumatic event for many people.

Now more than ever, as we press forward through one of the worst public health crises of our lifetimes, we are all seeking opportunities to have dialogue, debate, inspire and be inspired, educate and share our experiences over the last few months. The Healthcare Conference will provide a forum to do just that.

I hope that you will take advantage of the chance to engage with some of the industry’s leading professionals, and with one another, as we work together to understand the way forward. In addition, the information contained within this supplement will serve as a valuable resource to you in this new COVID-19 environment. I offer my thanks to the editorial staff at Compass Media for their vision and commitment to promoting and supporting good health in our community.

Again, I welcome you and trust you will enjoy the conference.

Hon. Dwayne Seymour

Minister for Health, Environment, Culture and Housing