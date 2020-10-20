Cayman’s registrar of non-profit organisations has declined further comment on the non-compliance notice issued to St. Ignatius Catholic Church and School last month.

The notice was issued seeking financial records. Under the Non-Profit Organisations Law, entities are required to produce annual returns for review.

The notice was issued on 17 Sept. by the General Registry’s Head of Compliance Paul Inniss and gave St. Ignatius 14 days to comply in order to avoid sanctions.

The Cayman Compass reached out last week for an update on the process and the status of the notice.

On Monday, Inniss responded by email, saying, “The Registrar of NPOs does not have any further comments on this matter.”

St. Ignatius has been registered since 2018 as a non-profit organisation and is listed as the Roman Catholic Archbishop of the Cayman Islands under the category of ‘Religious and Educational Organisation.’

Over the last month-and-a-half, the school has been at the centre of a controversy following the sudden resignation of principal Emily Alexander and the abolition of the School Advisory Board, which has since been replaced by a School Advisory Committee.

Parents of students attending the Walkers Road school formed a sub-committee to address concerns over the financials at the institution, Alexander’s looming departure and the resignation of seven staff members. At least two donors have requested refunds of contributions to the school, following questions over the institution’s financial records.

On Friday, Parish Administrator Father Naveen D’Souza addressed concerns raised by parents who expressed frustration over the lack of response from the Archdiocese of Detroit to the situation at the school.

In a letter to parents, D’Souza outlined the ongoing recruitment efforts at the school to fill the vacancies.

While he did not address the financial concerns directly in the 16 Oct. letter, D’Souza said he will be issuing a further statement to “mitigate any further misrepresentation of the facts”.

“I’d like to reassure our community that as Parish Administrator of St. Ignatius Catholic Church and school community, my primary aim is to continue the work of building upon our Catholic school’s 50-year history of academic excellence,” he said in the letter.

The school’s Home School Association sub-committee, in an update on Monday on its website, welcomed D’Souza’s comments.

It said the association had met with members of the school council and feels “comfortable that they are now well versed in our concerns and are best placed to represent parents as the changes to the constitution move forward with Father Naveen, the Parish Pastoral Council and the Archdiocese of Detroit”.