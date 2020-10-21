Cayman Arts Festival presents Music at the Library

The Cayman Arts Festival and Cayman Islands Public Library Service have joined forces once again to host a musical evening at the George Town Public Library.

On Thursday, starting at 6pm, tenor Nicolas Picard will be performing an evening of opera, accompanied on piano by Heidi Ordaz-Nyack. The recital opens with Duncan Anderson playing the euphonium.

The Music at the Library series has proven to be very popular with the Cayman public, and executive director of CAF, Marius Gaina, is hoping for a good audience again this month.

The next CAF event on the calendar is the Organ and Violin Musical Soirée, being held on 29 Oct. at St. George’s Anglican Church.

Tickets for Music at the Library are available at the door. Prices are $20 for adults and $5 for students. The recital runs from 6-7pm. For more information about this and future events, call 922-5550 or email [email protected].