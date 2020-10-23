Compass given free to all schools

The Cayman Compass is proud to grant online subscriptions to all educational establishments as part of its community outreach programme.

The newspaper, which has been at the heart of the community since 1965, already supplied complimentary print copies to many organisations, including schools.

This public-spirited policy has now been extended to digital subscriptions recently introduced by the Compass.

The paid-for online subscriptions help raise revenue for the media house to remain independent and well-staffed, covering the news and stories that inform and shape the community.

Establishments such as the prisons, care homes and Jasmine, as well as organisations including the Red Cross and Meals on Wheels, have been receiving print copies of the Compass, at no cost, for a number of years.

Now, the newspaper has granted complimentary website access for these worthy organisations, as well as all public and private schools.

Teaching Aid

“Offering the schools access to the Compass online assists the teachers with the development of their curriculum,” said Publisher’s Assistant Penelope Wunsch, who is spearheading the community outreach programme.

“The Compass helps as a teaching aid for multiple subjects that require research into current affairs, social studies and local cultural events. I think it’s vital that this access continues to provide a lifeline of information to the educational institutions across all three islands.”

The Compass is often a convenient resource, used to support literacy education across the school.

Principal Delton Pedley, Savannah Primary School

One of the schools that has benefitted from complimentary access to the Compass is Savannah Primary. “The Compass is often a convenient resource, used to support literacy education across the school,” said Principal Delton Pedley. “In addition, we are usually able to find local stories that provide appropriate context for students who are learning concepts related to social studies, science, and art and design, for example.

“Further, access to the Compass provides one of the most reliable means through which we are kept abreast of what is happening within our community.”

The Compass outreach programme is in line with the news organisation’s ethos of keeping the community connected, while adhering to the principles of responsible local journalism.