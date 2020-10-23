Lands minister pulls proposed beach-access changes

Changes to legislation meant to empower the Registrar of Lands to register undisputed public rights of way, such as beach access, have been withdrawn by Lands Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly while the laws are revised.

The minister pulled two pieces of legislation under her portfolio from the order paper for Friday’s sitting of the Legislative Assembly.

O’Connor-Connolly, speaking in the House Friday morning, asked that both the Prescription (Amendment) Law 2020 and the Registered Land (Amendment) Law 2020 be withdrawn from the agenda.

“It is the intention of the government to review and make necessary amendments accordingly and resubmit for safe passage through this House,” she said.

Both bills, in essence, are seeking to provide increased public rights of way, such as beach access.

Under the proposed amendments to the Prescription Law, rights of way or accesses which have been in use for 20 years without interruption from the owners of the land, can be registered by the registrar.

The proposed amendments also make provisions to allow for the sending of information by electronic means and the notarising of documents using applications like Zoom calls where the person being witnessed is located in Cayman.